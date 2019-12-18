VIDEO: ARMOR ALL Summer Grill: Supercars homologation and aero changes

In Episode 3 of the ARMOR ALL Summer Grill, Greg Rust and Paul Morris discuss homologation of the Mustang, aero changes to the Commodore and what’s ahead for both in the 2020 Supercars Championship.
CLICK HERE for previous episodes of the ARMOR ALL Summer Grill.
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]