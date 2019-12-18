Randle switches to MW Motorsport for 2020 Super2 series

Thomas Randle has joined MW Motorsport to contest the 2020 Dunlop Super2 Series.

The 23-year-old is set to take over the Nissan Altima that Bryce Fullwood guided to the 2019 title, scoring six wins in the process.

Randle’s move to MW Motorsport comes after a successful Super2 season at Tickford Racing where he finished third in the standings having scored two race wins and two pole positions.

His strong performances earned him a Supercars Championship wildcard outing with Tickford at The Bend Motorsport Park, before teaming up with Lee Holdsworth in the Pirtek Enduro Cup, which yielded a third place at the Sandown 500.

Yesterday Tickford announced Super3 series winner Broc Feeney as its driver for the #5 Super2 Falcon that was previously piloted by Randle.

“I’m really excited to be joining Matthew White Motorsport for the 2020 Dunlop Super2 Series,” said Randle.

“Matt has plenty of history in the sport, after forming his team in 2000 to further his own career, so it’s great to be driving for someone who is an ex-racer and has a huge amount of knowledge.

“Matt’s had a lot of success in Supercars and I believe it is the right place for me to be in 2020 to win the Dunlop Super2 Series.

“The MWM team have had some great drivers in their stable in the past, and hopefully I can add to that list. To be driving the 2019 championship winning car will be a privilege and I’m just really looking forward to getting stuck into things for the first time at the beginning of the new year.

“I’d like to thank everyone from Tickford Racing for the past two years. It has been a pleasure to drive for them and I’ve certainly learnt a lot during my time there, which I’m sure will be very beneficial to my 2020 campaign.”

Team owner Matt White added: “We’re super excited to work with Thomas in the 2020 Dunlop Super2 Series.

“He has showed during this year that he is more than capable of getting the results that we both want. He led a fair few races and we had some good battles with him. It’s great that he will be on our side of the garage next year.

“Thomas also showed that that he acquitted himself really well in the endurance races too, which is going to be a big confidence booster for him going into the new year.

“We have established our team as one of Super2’s benchmarks, and we feel that Thomas is ready to help is continue to achieve at that level. And at just 23, he also keeps with our youth development program in order, giving young guns the opportunities to further their careers.”

MW Motorsport aims to continue to field three Altimas in Super2 having this year also run Zane Goddard, who has graduated to the Supercars Championship for 2020, and Mike Kable Young Gun Award winner Tyler Everingham.

The team is expected to make further driver announcements in the coming months.