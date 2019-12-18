MSR secures 2020 enduro line-up

Matt Stone Racing has signed David Russell as its co-driver to partner Garry Jacobson for the 2020 Pirtek Enduro Cup.

The experienced Russell will return to Supercars’ top tier next year after missing out on securing a co-drive for the 2019 enduro cup campaign, ending a nine year consecutive run in the series.

Russell brings more than a decade of Supercar endurance racing experience to MSR, having competed in the Bathurst 1000 with Fernandez Racing (2003), DJR/Tekno Autosports (2010), Kelly Racing/Nissan Motorsport (2011-2017) and Tickford Racing (2018) during his career.

The 37-year-old’s best result remains a second place at the 2015 Gold Coast 600 with Rick Kelly.

Russell is no stranger at MSR having driven the team’s Super2 entry at this year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 and was part of its Bathurst 12 Hour campaign that yielded a second in the pro-am class.

The Queenslander is already eagerly anticipating the opportunity to drive the #35 Holden ZB Commodore alongside Jacobson.

“I’m really excited to be back in the main game next year and (it’s) great to be with MSR after doing both Super2 and the 12 Hour at Bathurst with the team in 2019,” said Russell.

“2020 should be strong year for us. I have a few strategic rounds of Porsche Carrera Cup planned to keep my race miles up but won’t be doubling up at Bathurst so I can focus 100 percent on my Supercar program.

“There is great momentum at MSR and you can feel it when you walk in the door. The team is in such a building phase right now and for me, it’s great to be involved.

“I’m looking forward to teaming up with Garry and contributing to the team’s development.”

Team owner Matt Stone believes Russell’s experience will be important for the squad.

“Signing David Russell is a significant step up for MSR. Investing in an experienced talent like David will help lift our entire squad for 2020,” said Stone.

“Having both our driver pairings available for the 2020 pre-season test at The Bend will ensure our newly expanded team has the opportunity to mesh and start working on fine tuning strategies for the season ahead.”

Matt Stone Racing’s sister Supercars entry will see drivers Zane Goddard and Jake Kostecki combine for the enduros.

The Pirtek Enduro Cup begins with the new OTR The Bend 500 event from September 18-20.