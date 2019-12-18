Iannone ‘totally relaxed’ over positive drug test

Andrea Iannone claims to be “totally relaxed” despite having been provisionally suspended by motorcycling’s governing body for failing a drug test.

A urine sample taken from the MotoGP race winner at November’s Malaysian Grand Prix returned a positive result for an anabolic steroid.

As such, he is suspended from competition by the FIM from December 17 until further notice.

Iannone hinted in a post on social media that he will pursue testing of his B sample, as is his right, and will attempt to clear his name.

The Gresini Aprilia rider also stated that he had not been officially notified regarding the matter, despite the FIM’s Anti-Doping Code requiring that to happen before publication of the suspension notification.

“I’m totally relaxed and I want to reassure my fans and Aprilia Racing,” Iannone wrote on his Instagram profile.

“I am open to any counter analysis in a matter that surprises me, also because – at the moment – I have not received any official communication.

“Over the years, and also this season, I have undergone continuous checks, obviously always proving to be negative, which is why I have every confidence in the positive conclusion of this affair.”

Neither Aprilia nor Gresini Racing, which runs the manufacturer’s factory team in MotoGP, have commented on the matter thus far.

Iannone is halfway into a two-year contract with Aprilia as is team-mate Aleix Espargaro, while former KTM factory team racer Bradley Smith is a test rider for the squad.