VIDEO: Toby Price previews 2020 Dakar Rally

Tuesday 17th December, 2019 - 5:00pm

Two-time Dakar Rally winner Toby Price looks ahead to the 2020 edition of the famous rally.

Next year will see the event take on a new location in Saudi Arabia from January 5-17.

Price amazingly took out the motorcycle class in 2019 despite suffering from a broken wrist.

 

