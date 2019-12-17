Tickford Racing signs Super3 Series winner

Super3 series winner Broc Feeney will graduate to the Dunlop Super2 Series with Tickford Racing for 2020.

The talented 17-year-old turned heads this season by taking out the inaugural Super3 crown with an impressive run of 12 podiums from 15 races, in what was a tough title scrap with Jayden Ojeda and Hamish Ribarits.

Feeney’s success in Supercars’ third tier also earned him an outing with main game outfit Penrite Racing in the Additional Driver session at Winton, before logging test miles with Shell V-Power Racing at Queensland Raceway in September.

Looking to further his career, the Gold Coast schoolboy has secured a deal to join Tickford Racing to contest the 2020 Super2 Series behind the wheel of the #5 Ford Falcon FGX.

“Obviously it was great to win the Super3 championship this year, and to now align with Tickford for the 2020 Super2 Series,” said Feeney.

“I’m super excited to join this team, and really looking forward to hopefully building a good platform here and securing myself for the future.

“I’ve only just turned 17, so to align with this team at such a young age, I feel like I can build a bit of a brand for myself.

“I’m hoping to stay here for a while, build good relationships with everyone around here, and keep working towards a main game drive in the future.”

While winning the Super3 title has proven his skill, Feeney admits next year will be a much tougher challenge.

“I’m going to take in as much as I can this year,” he added.

“I raced Super3 this year, which was massive for me, just to learn about the car, learn about everything that kind of goes on during a race weekend, and a couple of the tracks as well.

“It’s going to be a bit of a challenge going into 2020, but I feel I’ve got a great team behind me, and I’m always going out to win races and that’s not going to change, so I’m looking forward to just going after it in 2020 and going for the best results that I can get.”

Tickford Racing co-owner Rod Nash believes the team’s latest recruit, who is protege of the squad’s 2014 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 winner Paul Morris, has potential to become a star of the future.

“We are very excited to announce that we’re bringing Broc Feeney into our Super2 team from 2020,” said Nash.

“Broc had an excellent season in Super3 and has shown immense talent for someone as young as he is.

“We’ve had the fortune of grooming several young drivers into stars of Australian motorsport here at Tickford and Prodrive under Tim Edwards’ leadership, and Broc certainly has that kind of potential.

“We look forward to immersing him with the team and helping him build on his already impressive resume and ability.

“Paul (Morris) obviously has a very important place in our history as a team.

“He absolutely lives and breathes motorsport and has built a very respectful business up at Norwell Motorplex.

“He’s become an excellent mentor to up and coming drivers, which you can see in guys like Anton De Pasquale.

“Broc really caught our attention this year, and thanks to the relationship we have with Paul we got a better view into what he’s capable of.

“We aren’t the only ones who think Broc has a bright future in this category, and we’re excited to provide him the opportunity for this next chapter in his career.”

The confirmation of Feeney’s move to Tickford sees Thomas Randle depart the team having raced the squad’s Super2 Ford for the last two seasons.

“We’ve really enjoyed working with Tom and wish him the best in 2020,” added Nash.

“His development on and off the track the last two years has been astounding, and he is very deserving of the bright future that lies ahead of him.”

The 2020 Super2 Series season begins at the Superloop Adelaide 500 on February 20-23.

VIDEO: Feeney discusses his move to Super2