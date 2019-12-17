Iannone provisionally suspended for failing drug test

MotoGP race winner Andrea Iannone has been provisionally suspended by motorcycling’s governing body after testing positive for an anabolic steroid.

The sample in question was taken by the FIM at November’s Malaysian MotoGP, the penultimate round of the 2019 season.

Iannone, who is halfway through a two-year contract with Aprilia, is provisionally suspended from competition from today (December 17) until further notice.

“The Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) has advised Italian Grand Prix rider Andrea Iannone that he is provisionally suspended pursuant to Article 7.9.1 of the 2019 FIM Anti-doping Code (CAD),” read a statement from the governing body.

“The decision to provisionally suspend Mr Andrea Iannone was mandatory following the receipt of a report from the WADA accredited laboratory in Kreischa b. Dresden (Germany) indicating an Adverse Analytical Finding of a non-specified substance under Section 1.1.a) Exogenous Anabolic Androgenic Steroids (AAS) of the 2019 Prohibited List, in a urine sample collected from him at an in-competition test carried out by the FIM at the round of the FIM Grand Prix World Championship held in Sepang, Malaysia on 3 November 2019.

“Mr Andrea Iannone has the right to request and attend the analysis of his B sample.

“Mr Andrea Iannone is provisionally suspended with effect from 17 December 2019. He is therefore barred from participating in any motorcycling competition or activity until further notice.

“Under Article 7.9.3.2 CAD, Mr Iannone may request lifting of his provisional suspension.

“Under the World Anti-Doping Code and the FIM Anti-Doping Code, the FIM is unable to provide any additional information at this time.”

Australian Ant West was the last grand prix rider to be suspended when he tested positive for methylhexanamine while competing in Moto2 in 2012, and was ultimately stripped of 18 months’ worth of results.

Iannone finished 16th in this year’s championship with three top 10 finishes, including a sixth at Phillip Island.

The Italian won the 2016 Austrian MotoGP for the factory Ducati Team.