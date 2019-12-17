Fox Sports to broadcast Asian Le Mans from The Bend

Fox Sports is set to broadcast next month’s Asian Le Mans Series event from The Bend Motorsport Park.

It will see the full four hour race broadcast on the subscription service, with qualifying and the race to be live streamed on Kayo Sports.

Both options come in addition to the typical live stream service offered by the series.

The multi-class event is set to begin on January 10 with a 90 minute practice session, with a second to follow on Saturday morning.

Qualifying for GT runners then takes place ahead of dedicated LMP3 and LMP2 competitors, with the latter an all-in for Pro and Am entrants.

Live broadcasts of all three qualifying sessions will begin from 1315 on Saturday, January 11.

Race coverage will then commence from 1230 on Sunday, running through to 1730.

Meanwhile, the series has confirmed the grid will feature another local runner with Australian Garnet Patterson joining the experienced outfit ARC Bratislava outfit.

The 26-year, who works as a driver coach at The Bend, will pilot an Ligier JS P2 in the LMP2-Am class.

“I’m hopeful that local knowledge will give us an advantage compared to a majority of the Asian Le Mans Series field,” said Patterson.

“Adelaide has become my adopted home and it’s a great place to be. I spend most of my time at The Bend and have got plenty of laps on the 7.7-km circuit we’ll be racing on in January.

“It’s a massive challenge and very difficult to learn so hopefully I can give our team a head start. The track is going to be very exciting and it’s going to be really quick too.

“It’s really challenging around the back of the circuit and it will be interesting to see how people learn the layout.”

The Bend event, Round 2 of the 2019-20 Asian Le Mans Series, runs from January 10-12.