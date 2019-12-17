LATEST:

Campbell heads Absolute Racing Porsche B12Hr attack > View

VIDEO: Hamilton and Rossi in the ultimate ride swap > View

Eggleston Motorsport signs up Brodie Kostecki > View

Government poised to announce new Sydney speedway site > View

Kelly Racing won't rush to secure new team manager > View

NASCAR winner to race in Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic > View

VIDEO: Expanded 2020 AORC calendar > View

Williams signs Ticktum as development driver > View

Randle switches to MW Motorsport for 2020 Super2 series > View

Iannone ‘totally relaxed’ over positive drug test > View

Mostert receives BMW call-up for Daytona 24 > View

MSR secures 2020 enduro line-up > View

Home » Supercars » Ex-Kelly manager joins Supercars Commission

Ex-Kelly manager joins Supercars Commission

Daniel Herrero

By

Tuesday 17th December, 2019 - 6:48pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Scott Sinclair pic: AJP Photography

Scott Sinclair has joined the Supercars Commission in the independent position vacated earlier this year by Neil Crompton.

The move follows Sinclair’s recent departure from Kelly Racing, where he was team manager, after six years at Braeside.

Supercars announced the 37-year-old’s election to the Commission via its official website, where Sinclair stated, “I decided that I wanted to pursue some new challenges and look outside the sport a little bit.

“It’s obviously a pretty exciting time with Kelly Racing (switching to Mustangs) but I was committed with my family to take a step back off the tour and invest a bit more time at home.

“This is a good opportunity for me to stay invested in Supercars, which has been my lifeblood, and give something back at a time where I’m taking on some new challenges and learning some new things.”

The appointment comes after Crompton and Todd Kelly, then Sinclair’s boss, opted to leave the Commission earlier this year, as revealed by Speedcafe.com.

Sinclair, who won the championship as James Courtney’s engineer at Dick Johnson Racing in 2010, is not the only new arrival to the Commission.

Triple Eight Race Engineering driver and shareholder Jamie Whincup was given the nod by team owners to fill Kelly’s vacancy at the annual general meeting in October.

Whincup’s fellow team representatives are Brad Jones (Brad Jones Racing), Tim Edwards (Tickford Racing), and alternate Commission member Ryan Story (DJR Team Penske).

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2019 : Speedcafe.com