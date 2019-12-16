LATEST:

S5000 test outing for Kiwi race winner

Mat Coch

By

Monday 16th December, 2019 - 1:30pm

Andy Higgins at the wheel of an S5000

New Zealand racer Andy Higgins tested an S5000 at The Bend Motorsport Park last weekend.

An experienced competitor, Higgins has campaigned LMP2 machinery and won the 2017/18 New Zealand Formula 5000 Tasman Revival.

The 39-year-old sampled the car driven by Rubens Barrichello and Anton de Pasquale, courtesy of BRM, at The Bend ahead of a potential berth in the series next year.

“It was really good to have a proper drive of the car – which is very different to the old F5000 for obvious reasons,” Higgins said.

“Technological progress means that it’s a fairly refined package in comparison, although it retains the essence of the brute V8 that characterised Formula 5000.”

“I’m one of those that believes you need to have a really good test of a car to know where you’d like to go with it – and, yes, having driven it I’d like to race one.”

Next year’s S5000 Series kicks off at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, the first of a six round series before a non-championship outing at the Bathurst International.

